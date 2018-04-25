Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: PPC branded content & bad local reviews
Barry Schwartz on April 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How to use good ol’ PPC to support fun and creative branded content
Apr 25, 2018 by Kevin Lee
Contributor Kevin Lee looks at creative synergies and the power of collaboration to increase the efficiency of branded content using PPC campaigns.
- How to regain trust lost by bad business listings
Apr 25, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
Whether it’s spring or fall, cleaning up your local business listings is a good idea, says contributor Jamie Pitman. If you don’t, be prepared to lose customer trust and search rankings.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook continues to refine its app data & ad-targeting safety measures
- 3 lessons learned from 365,000 Amazon furniture & home goods product pages
- Twitter updates TOS and privacy policy to comply with GDPR
- 2018 Stackie Award winners: The most impactful martech stacks this year
- Reports: Fake reviews are a growing problem on Amazon, Google
- New date! Customer data strategies & identity resolution webinar
- At this year’s MarTech Conference, trust takes a starring role
- Scott Brinker unveils his most populous Marketing Technology Landscape yet
- Segment employs its hub position to implement GDPR deletion or suppression requests
- How to increase B2B form submissions through conversion testing
- Why do we overcomplicate link building?
Search News From Around The Web:
- What is local SEO? • SEO for beginners, Yoast
- 6 Ways to Block Spam SEO Traffic in Google Analytics, Jeff Bullas
- Google Ranking & Algorithm Update Shifts Continue On For Over A Week, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: Major Redesigns & Issues With Search Traffic Loss, The SEM Post
- Hourly Rank Tracking Experiment: Negative Queries, Irishwonder’s Black Hat SEO Blog
- It’s 2018. We Need To Talk About ‘Keyword Optimization’, Smokehouse SEO
- SearchResearch Challenge (4/25/18): What do these symbols mean?, SearchReSearch
- Yandex Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results (NASDAQ:YNDX), ir.yandex
