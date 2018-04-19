Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: PPC policies, Google Assistant failovers & voice interfaces
Barry Schwartz on April 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Voice agents and interfaces will require many new marketing strategies
Apr 19, 2018 by Barry Levine
Marketers are only now getting a glimpse of the many approaches that will be required for the many kinds of voice interactivity.
- Sarcasm aside, how strict PPC advertiser policies may actually benefit us
Apr 19, 2018 by Andrew Goodman
Contributor Andrew Goodman suggests we may not like the way Google manages the AdWords program, but anything less and the SERPs and advertising ecosystem would have imploded long ago.
- Google Assistant sometimes uses AccuWeather when their weather service fails
Apr 18, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
When Google’s first-party responses are not available, Google may ask if you want to use a third-party service.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Making the inbox spring to life at last
- Jeff Bezos confirms Amazon now has more than 100M Prime members
- Compare 15 marketing automation platforms
- Voice agents and interfaces will require many new marketing strategies
- EU Commissioner: Two remaining antitrust cases against Google ‘advancing’
Search News From Around The Web:
- Backlinks: The Definitive Guide, backlinko.com
- Google On How To Reverse A Site Move & Go Back To Original URLs, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Click-Through Rate Impacts Your Google Rankings with Dan Petrovic from Dejan SEO, cognitiveseo.com
- How To Avoid Overlap Between Multiple Similar PPC Accounts, PPC Hero
- How to Find and Steal Featured Snippets (to Get More Search Traffic), ahrefs.com
- How we explored the whole wide world with Google Earth in the past year, Google Blog
- Merkle Q1 2018 Digital Marketing Report Released, Merkle
- New Undetectable Type of Negative SEO Attack Uncovered, Bill Hartzer
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.