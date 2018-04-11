Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: PPC shopping ads and more
Barry Schwartz on April 11, 2018 at 4:02 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How to outdo the PPC robots in shopping ads
Apr 11, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
Contributor Frederick Vallaeys isn’t ready for Skynet to manage his PPC campaigns just yet and shares seven ways account managers can use their experience to improve shopping ad performance.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Closing the deal with in-store customers
- Best practices for customer data strategies and identity resolution
- Facebook confronts class action lawsuit on behalf of 70M users
- Native will dominate display spending in 2018
- Sendwithus launches GDPR-compliant, cloud-based email CMS
- Oracle adds clouds for analytics, segmentation and loyalty
Search News From Around The Web:
- 33 Voice Search Statistics to Prepare You for the Voice Search Revolution, WordStream
- Basic SEO: What are crawl errors?, Yoast
- Celebrating the Bing Partner Awards, Bing Ads Blog
- Google Adds Save Button to Knowledge Panels on Desktop, Sergey Alakov
- Google Says RSS Feeds Don’t Help Your Site Rank Better, Search Engine Roundtable
- How To Optimize Your Google My Business Listing: Using GMB Features to Beat Competitors, GeoMarketing
- Mobile-first indexing what does it mean for SEO?, Vertical Leap
- SEMrush Study: 5 e-Commerce PPC Myths Busted With Data, SEM Rush
- The Golden 8W Rule for PPC Campaign Planning, State of Digital
