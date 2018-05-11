SearchCap: PPC training and search pictures
Barry Schwartz on May 11, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Stay sharp and relevant with ongoing PPC training
May 11, 2018 by Jeff Baum
Contributor Jeff Baum recommends ongoing technical and soft skills training for your PPC team.
- Search in Pics: Google I/O photos and May 4th images
May 11, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google loves to geek out for the May 4th date: Source: Instagram GoogleBots on stage at […]
