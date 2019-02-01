SearchCap: Quora keyword targets, Angular SEO & old stock SEO
- Learn how to manage product unavailability without hurting your SEO
Feb 1, 2019 by Max Cyrek
When your e-commerce site has out-of-stock products, here are strategies to manage your indexed pages and turn the customer experience into a sale.
- Angular Universal: What you need to know for SEO
Feb 1, 2019 by John E Lincoln
Learn the five steps to make Angular play nicely with search engine bots and index your site.
- Quora adds search-like keyword targeting, Auction Insights for advertisers
Jan 31, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Keyword targeting offers the intent targeting of search and can be more granular than topic targeting. Auction Insights offer competitive visibility.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Long live email: Why email’s future remains bright
Feb 1, 2019 by Len Shneyder
Part 3 of this email marketing series looks at what email has in store in the coming years and why its growth and continued relevance is all but assured.
- Why clients in-house and what agencies can (and can’t) do about it
Feb 1, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
Clients moving services in-house isn’t a new challenge, but our survey found it tops the list of digital agency concerns.
- In a world of facts, ideas are king
Feb 1, 2019 by Peter Minnium
Compelling ads are more than a checklist of behavioral triggers. They must engage the audience’s imagination.
- How does an omnichannel vision increase sales?
Feb 1, 2019 by David Le Douarin
An omnichannel strategy creates a comprehensive view of the customer’s journey to deliver the right message, at the right time, without pressure or over-solicitation.
- Amazon’s ad business continues to soar, topped $3 billion for first time in Q4
Feb 1, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
The e-commerce giant raked in $10 billion in advertising revenue in 2018.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Creating Smart Shopping campaigns with the local inventory ads setting enabled will be rejected, Google Ads Developer Blog
- French regulator orders Google to take measures on advertising, Reuters
- Google Search has a ‘Superb Owl’ Easter Egg for the Big Game, 9to5Google
- Internal Links for SEO: An Actionable Guide, ahrefs.com
- Microsoft Sees Bing Ad Revenue Inch Upward, MediaPost
- Webinar: Mobile-First Indexing: What Got You There, Won’t Get You Here, MobileMoxie Blog
- 3 Search Marketing Takeaways from SMX West 2019, CMS Wire
- Alexa skills top 80,000 after a big Alexa-powered holiday season, TechCrunch
- Daniel Waisberg Joins Google Webmaster Team As Search Advocate, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s John Mueller Can Send Personal Messages Via Google Search Console, Search Engine Roundtable
- Reach your full account potential with optimization score – Google Ads Help, Google
