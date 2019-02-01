Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Keyword targeting offers the intent targeting of search and can be more granular than topic targeting. Auction Insights offer competitive visibility.

Learn the five steps to make Angular play nicely with search engine bots and index your site.

When your e-commerce site has out-of-stock products, here are strategies to manage your indexed pages and turn the customer experience into a sale.

Long live email: Why email’s future remains bright

Feb 1, 2019 by Len Shneyder Part 3 of this email marketing series looks at what email has in store in the coming years and why its growth and continued relevance is all but assured.

Why clients in-house and what agencies can (and can’t) do about it

Feb 1, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues Clients moving services in-house isn’t a new challenge, but our survey found it tops the list of digital agency concerns.

In a world of facts, ideas are king

Feb 1, 2019 by Peter Minnium Compelling ads are more than a checklist of behavioral triggers. They must engage the audience’s imagination.

How does an omnichannel vision increase sales?

Feb 1, 2019 by David Le Douarin An omnichannel strategy creates a comprehensive view of the customer’s journey to deliver the right message, at the right time, without pressure or over-solicitation.