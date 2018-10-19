SearchCap: Reporting delays in Google Search Console, navigate in search & structure data
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- ‘Navigate’ query prompts Google to ask, ‘Were do you want to go?’
Oct 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A new one-box answer now gives you quick access to driving directions in Google Maps.
- Google Search Console reporting currently delayed
Oct 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
No need to panic, these reporting delays have no impact on your search rankings.
- Why does structured data matter for SEO?
Oct 19, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Structured data represents a huge opportunity for SEOs to communicate key information with search engines, boost content visibility, and reach target audiences. It makes it easier for search engine crawlers to extract and understand specific information related to the content, in this case, the kind of product, the aggregate rating, available offers, and product reviews. […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Survey: Social commerce held back by security, privacy concerns
Oct 19, 2018 by Greg Sterling
However social media influence on purchases via other channels is strong.
- Fizziology employs Watson linguistic analysis to match endorsing athletes’ personalities with brands’
Oct 18, 2018 by Barry Levine
The matchmaking is based on social posts by brand advocates and by the athletes themselves.
- Coalition Against Ad Fraud releases ‘first standardized document’ to pin down mobile fraud
Oct 18, 2018 by Barry Levine
CAAF is focused on performance ad fraud on mobile devices.
Search News From Around The Web:
We're listening.
