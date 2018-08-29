SearchCap: Reports change in GSC, wasting SEO budgets, bid management & more
Debra Mastaler on August 29, 2018 at 4:01 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Planning and creating the perfect landing page
Aug 29, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Landing pages can make or break your digital marketing. This guide from SharpSpring is written for any marketer looking to initiate or improve their landing page strategy. It will guide you through everything you need to know to allow you to create and optimize landing pages for your website.
- How to find good writers and other content marketing struggles
Aug 29, 2018 by Jessica Foster
You get what you pay for when it comes to copywriters says contributor Jessica Fowler. Here’s a look at how to hire good copywriters that will help drive traffic and sales to your site.
- There is no reason to manage bids manually
Aug 29, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
When it comes to bid management, let the machines do the heavy lifting, advises contributor Frederick Vallaeys. Here’s why it’s best to automate the tedious work humans used to do to calculate CPC.
- Why following SEO trends guarantees SEO budget waste.
Aug 29, 2018 by Kaspar Szymanski
Blindly following SEO trends is almost guaranteed to waste an SEO budget and your time. Contributor Kasper Szymanski looks at the pros and cons of investing in SEO and how to maximize a budget.
- Take our Amazon advertising survey — Enter to win a ticket to SMX
Aug 29, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Tell us how you or your clients are approaching Amazon’s advertising offerings in our brief survey.
- A kickback stampede: Why Google’s EU comparison shopping program may carry risk
Aug 29, 2018 by Andreas Reiffen
Google’s ploy to give comparison shopping service providers more market share has triggered a gold rush. Here’s why contributor Andreas Reiffen doesn’t think that’s a good idea.
- Google clarifies Search Console query report data changes from August 19th
Aug 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After much confusion, Google has issued a statement clarifying the changes made to the query reports in Google Search Console.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook is letting 5 publishers test headlines, images, copy in organic posts
Aug 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company says it wants to provide publishers with more visibility into how their organic content is performing.
- This SEO nerd says its OK to ask for links
Aug 29, 2018 by Andrew Dennis
Contributor Andrew Dennis shares recent tweets made by Google public Search Liaison Danny Sullivan and looks at how they’ve helped SEOs get a better understanding of what’s OK when it comes to link building.
- Are social platforms finally growing a conscience?
Aug 29, 2018 by Laura Collins
Contributor Laura Collins examines changes being made by social media platforms to improve both the user and advertiser experience.
- Instagram fights back against fake accounts & bad actors with new safety tools
Aug 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Accounts with large audiences will soon have ‘About this Account’ information that publicly lists the date the account was created, ads it is running and more.
- Facebook opens up its ads pixel to a limited number of Groups
Aug 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Only a small number of Groups have access to Facebook pixel right now, but a broader roll out is planned in the coming weeks.
Search News From Around The Web:
