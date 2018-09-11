SearchCap: Responsive display ads roll out on Google, Bing Ads update, register for SMX East & more
Debra Mastaler on September 11, 2018 at 4:01 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google responsive display ads roll out as new default display format
Sep 11, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers upload their assets and leave the ad creation to Google’s algorithms.
- Why isn’t my fabulous content attracting quality links?
Sep 11, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Not getting anyone to respond to your link outreach emails? Here’s a look at why they may be failing and what you can do to improve your open rates and ultimately your link counts.
- Book now for SMX East — Rates increase next week!
Sep 11, 2018 by Search Engine Land
- Bing Ads enhances Overview tab, makes it easier to save, share reports
Sep 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Updates include the ability to add or exclude search queries from the Overview tab.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook’s Dynamic Ads, Collection Ads are getting a pre-holiday touch-up
Sep 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Dynamic ads are getting customizable overlays and Facebook’s recently introduced video creation kit will include holiday specific templates.
- Salesforce adds process improvements to Sales Cloud, Einstein AI to Pardot
Sep 11, 2018 by Barry Levine
The enhancements are intended to improve sales flows and marketing insights.
- HubSpot adds on-board video capability with Vidyard integration
Sep 11, 2018 by Barry Levine
Now, marketing, sales and service can add videos, create video messaging or add interactive layers within the HubSpot dashboard.
- Report: Nike’s sales jump 31% in wake of Kaepernick ad campaign
Sep 11, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Nike success may embolden other brands to take stronger social and political positions.
- Oath combines its ad tech assets under new Oath Ad Platforms brand
Sep 11, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The Verizon-owned company appears to be at a pivotal point with CEO Tim Armstrong reportedly leaving.
- Adobe: 47% of smart speaker owners using device in shopping process
Sep 11, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Another survey finds significant numbers of consumers using smart speakers for product research and purchases.
- Ready your budgets, advertisers, Facebook Stories ads are coming
Sep 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook Marketing Partners are currently being offered the opportunity to let clients beta test the new ad units.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Does hypnotizing somebody for links break the webmaster guidelines?, Reddit
- Going Premium: Is Google Analytics 360 Worth It?, Seer Interactive
- Google Home sometimes asks for verbal feedback after commands, responses, 9to5Google
- Google says: Company name in every page title ‘not bad’, Twitter
- How To Set Up Remarketing In Bing + 5 Reasons Why You Should, Klientboost
- Optimize your AMP pages for high ad viewability rate or high ads served, Medium
- Technical SEO: 9-Step Guide to a Full Technical Site Audit, Link-Assistant
- Using Google Acquisition Reports to Know Where People Are Coming From, Business 2 Community
- Using The Overview Tab to Optimize A Bing Ads Account, PPC Hero
