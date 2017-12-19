Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google launches new Rich Results testing tool with some rebranding

Dec 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In addition to the new testing tool, Google is grouping all the names for these types of search results into the name “Rich Results.”

Data bug with Google Search Console’s Search Analytics report

Dec 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz The AMP filter, specifically for AMP non-rich results impressions and clicks, may show incorrect data for your site.

Google is testing images in search text ads

Dec 18, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The test was spotted on mobile over the weekend.

What you learn from talking with Google’s largest advertisers all day, every day

Dec 19, 2017 by Matt Lawson The world’s largest advertisers routinely visit the Google campus to talk strategy. Columnist Matt Lawson sits down with Google’s Chief Search Evangelist for some top insights from those meetings.