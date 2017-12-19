Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Rich results testing tool, Google AdWords images & Search Console bug
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google launches new Rich Results testing tool with some rebranding
Dec 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In addition to the new testing tool, Google is grouping all the names for these types of search results into the name “Rich Results.”
- Data bug with Google Search Console’s Search Analytics report
Dec 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The AMP filter, specifically for AMP non-rich results impressions and clicks, may show incorrect data for your site.
- Google is testing images in search text ads
Dec 18, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The test was spotted on mobile over the weekend.
- What you learn from talking with Google’s largest advertisers all day, every day
Dec 19, 2017 by Matt Lawson
The world’s largest advertisers routinely visit the Google campus to talk strategy. Columnist Matt Lawson sits down with Google’s Chief Search Evangelist for some top insights from those meetings.
- PPC 2017: Epic review of the biggest trends & updates in paid search
Dec 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
This year, artificial intelligence and machine learning underpinned nearly every paid search update.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Supercharge your email marketing with Google AdWords
- How authentication can be a compelling branding asset
- 3 inconsistencies in Yelp’s review solicitation crackdown
- Facebook begins using face recognition tech to help users better manage their identity on the platform
- Calling all marketers: Our top mobile marketing columns of the year
- Test-and-learn steps for agencies
- 2017: The year in martech
- Digital advertising in 2018: 5 trends to watch
Search News From Around The Web:
- Your Guide to Getting Organized for PPC Success, PPC Hero
- #NoHacked 3.0: Fixing common hack cases, Official Google Webmaster Central Blog
- Google Makes 14 Changes to the Review Guidelines, Sterling Sky Inc
- EU; Google’s Record Fine of $2.8 Billion Was a `Deterrent’, Ad Age
- Full Guide To Using Google Search Console (2018 Edition), ignitevisibility.com
- Google Explains Trailing Slashes & How It Impacts SEO, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google User Satisfaction Score: Does It Exist (Gary Illyes Pubcon 2017), Stone Temple
- How Long Should Your Meta Description Be? (2018 Edition), Moz
- SEO Basics: How to Grow Traffic When You Know Nothing About SEO, ahrefs.com
