Using AdWords API to export to third-party ad networks will remain OK as Google keeps terms it adopted in FTC settlement

Dec 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is keeping its domain opt-out and AdWords API tools policies as is, says their VP & deputy general counsel.

Mind your business: Our top local search columns of 2017

Dec 26, 2017 by Jessica Thompson Search Engine Land’s most widely read local search columns from 2017 covered a wide range of topics, from algorithm updates and new Google My Business features to Facebook’s local search capabilities.

Unique international trends require a unique marketing approach

Dec 26, 2017 by Brendan McGonigle Trends and interests change from one market to another, so why do so many advertisers apply the same approach across markets? Columnist Brendan McGonigle shares Yandex’s top search trends of 2017.

Embrace a product manager mindset to improve 2018 SEO KPIs

Dec 26, 2017 by Adam Dorfman How can you improve your performance in the new year? Columnist Adam Dorfman recommends thinking more like a product manager, focusing on activities that provide measurable impact to your company’s most important goals.

December global festivities Google doodle marks day 2 of Google’s holiday doodle series

Dec 25, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Today’s doodle shows Google’s animated penguins celebrating the holidays with their warm weather friends.

Google & NORAD Santa Trackers show St. Nick already in flight for his 2017 trip around the world

Dec 24, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues The two sites will be tracking Santa’s whereabouts for the next 24 hours.