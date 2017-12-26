Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Santa tracker, Google API terms & SEO metrics
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Using AdWords API to export to third-party ad networks will remain OK as Google keeps terms it adopted in FTC settlement
Dec 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is keeping its domain opt-out and AdWords API tools policies as is, says their VP & deputy general counsel.
- Mind your business: Our top local search columns of 2017
Dec 26, 2017 by Jessica Thompson
Search Engine Land’s most widely read local search columns from 2017 covered a wide range of topics, from algorithm updates and new Google My Business features to Facebook’s local search capabilities.
- Unique international trends require a unique marketing approach
Dec 26, 2017 by Brendan McGonigle
Trends and interests change from one market to another, so why do so many advertisers apply the same approach across markets? Columnist Brendan McGonigle shares Yandex’s top search trends of 2017.
- Embrace a product manager mindset to improve 2018 SEO KPIs
Dec 26, 2017 by Adam Dorfman
How can you improve your performance in the new year? Columnist Adam Dorfman recommends thinking more like a product manager, focusing on activities that provide measurable impact to your company’s most important goals.
- December global festivities Google doodle marks day 2 of Google’s holiday doodle series
Dec 25, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Today’s doodle shows Google’s animated penguins celebrating the holidays with their warm weather friends.
- Google & NORAD Santa Trackers show St. Nick already in flight for his 2017 trip around the world
Dec 24, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The two sites will be tracking Santa’s whereabouts for the next 24 hours.
- Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Local SEO survey results, a new book on influencer marketing & SEO Christmas jumpers
Dec 22, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
As we head into the slow holiday stretch, the news likewise takes a breather. Of course Google did surprise the search community this week by confirming some algo updates, starting a new webmaster video series, and moving Eric Schmidt into a non-Executive Chairman of the Board position. Elsewhere we had these announcements and events happening […]
