Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Santa Tracker is live, counting down the days until Christmas with holiday games & resources

Dec 4, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues This year’s Google Santa Tracker comes with coding games, an elf filter in the Android app and daily updates delivered via an Advent-styled calendar.

Google will stop using the old AJAX crawling scheme in Q2 2018

Dec 4, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Googlebot will render the #! URL directly, making it unnecessary for the website owner to provide a rendered version of the page.

It’s time to change your SEO reports!

Dec 4, 2017 by Greg Gifford SEO reports are often really useful… for SEO professionals. Columnist Greg Gifford asserts that if you want to truly prove the value of your services to your clients, you have to tie your reports directly to their bottom line.

Top 10 local search insights of 2017

Dec 4, 2017 by Wesley Young From location data to SEO, columnist Wesley Young of the Local Search Association provides his top 10 list of local search lessons learned in 2017.

Google coding-game doodle marks 50th anniversary of kids learning to code

Dec 4, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues The Google doodle team partnered with the Google Blockly team and MIT researchers to create “Coding with Carrots,” its first-ever coding-game doodle.

Google tests ‘notable moments’ carousel in knowledge graph cards

Dec 4, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Check out this new feature Google is testing in the knowledge cards. It looks like a timeline of notable events.

Marketing in a distracted, digital world

Dec 4, 2017 by Sponsored Content: [24]7.ai In today’s world, digital media is so pervasive that it’s no longer considered unique; it’s a way of life. Virtually everyone has a smartphone, and most individuals and households have multiple smart devices, including tablets, phones and computers. This prevalence, coupled with the rise of Big Data, digital marketing tools and social media, has given […]

Introducing the Search Engine Land Community Corner

Dec 1, 2017 by Michelle Robbins New feature to highlight the search marketing community launches today with this week’s group of SEOs honored by their colleagues at Search Engine Roundtable.

Google Manufacturer Center for product data expands scope, launches API

Dec 1, 2017 by Ginny Marvin A new API, more countries and knowledge panel visibility give brands more incentive to use Google’s product data management tool.