SearchCap: Save big on SMX East, Google Image search, lawsuit settled & more
Debra Mastaler on July 24, 2018 at 4:04 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google releases speakable markup for news publishers interested in Google Assistant
Jul 24, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has released new markup and schema aimed at bringing more news content to the Google Assistant and Google Home devices.
- Smart content execution will net a lot of inbound links
Jul 24, 2018 by Paddy Moogan
Ever wonder why that link-building campaign you spent a ton of time and money on didn’t take off? Contributor Paddy Moogan offers 5 content execution tactics that will help you haul in quality links.
- Google Image Search tests bridging mobile design to desktop search results
Jul 24, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google image search on desktop tests tiled image layout with titles and URLs beneath the snippets.
- BrightEdge and Searchmetrics settle patent infringement lawsuit
Jul 24, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After a 4-year patent infringement lawsuit brought by BrightEdge against competitor Searchmetrics, the two have settled their differences.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Report: Facebook takes a back seat to Instagram as ad spend on the Facebook-owned app grows 177%
Jul 24, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Ad spend on Instagram grew four times that of Facebook year over year, while YouTube advertisers spent nearly triple what they did last year.
- Compare the top marketing automation tools and platforms
Jul 24, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The latest edition of MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for B2B marketing automation software platforms and the considerations involved in implementing this software in your business. It addresses the following questions: What factors are driving B2B marketing automation platform use?
- YouTube app adds new time well spent options, including a break reminder
Jul 24, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
After making it possible to set a timer on the YouTube Kids app, the company has launched a similar feature on its main app.
- Apple Maps takes a step in the right direction
Jul 24, 2018 by Adam Dorfman
Keep your business listings on Google Maps updated, says contributor Adam Dorfman — and don’t overlook doing the same on Apple Maps. Here’s a look at the new and improved Apple Maps and its features.
- Snapchat to shutter Snapcash August 30
Jul 24, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The feature allowed users to send payments to other users via the app.
Search News From Around The Web:
- A milestone for Chrome security: marking HTTP as not secure, Google
- Google Knowledge Graph slips up, wrongly pronounces US Sen. Orrin Hatch dead, 9to5Google
- Google Search Quality Rater Guidelines Updated, The SEMPost
- How to Skyrocket Profit on Google Ads (6 Killer Tips), SEMrush
- Live from Google Cloud Next: Advancing every business in the Cloud, Google
- Microsoft Advertising announces the finalists for the 2018 Bing Agency – Bing Ads, Bing
- Research: How the Top 50 U.S. eCommerce Companies Dominate SEO, Go Inflow
- Unwrapping the Secrets of SEO: The Art and Science of Using SEO to Surface Your Best Content, Searchmetrics
- Why SEO Is Important to Any Business Nowadays. Top 21 SEO Benefits, CognitiveSEO
