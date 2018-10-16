SearchCap: Schema strategies, Google Shopping Insights, Google Cache
Amy Gesenhues on October 16, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Ads Report Editor gets two new landing page reports
Oct 16, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
New columns are available with an update to what was the final URL report.
- Developing a schema strategy for local business: An interview with Schema App’s Martha van Berkel
Oct 16, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
Semantic markup offers the most clear-cut opportunity to tell search engines about your small business website. Discover the benefits and learn how you can get started.
- Google updates Shopping Insights for product search data and trends
Oct 16, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Marketers and retailers can get more comparative brand data with the latest update.
- Opinion: Google can’t resist China’s 800 million internet users
Oct 16, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Despite moral and ethical concerns, Google CEO Sundar Pichai defends company’s potential re-entry into China.
- Why Google Cache lies to you and what to do about it (if anything)
Oct 15, 2018 by Maria Cieslak
You shouldn’t panic if you see weirdness in the Google Cache. Still, it’s worth investigating in case an odd display is a sign of a bigger problem.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The Open Marketing Cloud: A no-BS demo of Mautic’s marketing automation platform
Oct 16, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Are you unhappy with your experience or results using one of the legacy marketing automation products? Does your marketing tool or process limit your ability to take action on all of your valuable customer data?
- Facebook: Coming to a TV near you?
Oct 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company is rumored to be working on a device under the name Project Ripley to launch next spring.
- Video Advertising Bureau: Brands should avoid influencer, UGC channels on YouTube
Oct 16, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Trade group argues advertising against professionally produced content is the only way to avoid brand safety risks.
- Sales and marketing: Decision makers say you’re sending mixed messages
Oct 16, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
A LinkedIn study says that the silos between sales and marketing — and the use of different data tools between them — can leave a gap in messaging to potential buyers.
- YouTube now counts ‘engagement’ for YouTube for action ads at 10 seconds, not 30
Oct 16, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google says the new attribution will better reflect the role of video in the customer journey.
- Braze launches an app ecosystem with more than 45 integrations
Oct 15, 2018 by Barry Levine
Called Braze Alloys, it’s one more step by this former mobile marketing platform (when it was known as Appboy) toward expanding its channel and functional reach.
- Semcasting unveils ‘first self-serve deterministic attribution platform’
Oct 15, 2018 by Barry Levine
Employing IP and street addresses, the platform makes available the process that Semcasting had been providing as a professional service.
- Native ad test in Google Discover feeds gets a new look
Oct 15, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The ads reflect the new design of Google Discover, previously known as Google Feed.
- Last call! Secure your seat at SMX East now
Oct 15, 2018 by Marketing Land
Actionable SEO and SEM tactics that deliver amazing results: That’s what you’ll get by joining us next week for SMX® East, October 24-25 in New York City. Grab your All Access pass by October 23 and save $100 off on-site rates.
Search News From Around The Web:
- ‘site:’ Search Operator now showing old domains?, Brodie’s Blog
- 2018 Search Market Share: Myths vs. Realities of Google, Bing, Amazon, Facebook, DuckDuckGo, & More, SparkToro
- 5 Ways We Improved User Experience and Organic Reach on the New Moz Help Hub, Moz
- Are Amazon responsible for Sears bankruptcy?, Adthena
- Complying with the EC’s Android decision, Google Blog
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks publicly for the first time about its censored China search engine, TechCrunch
- Google My Business Insights Queries Report Gets One Quarter Date Range, Search Engine Roundtable
- The September 27, 2018 Google Algorithm Update And October 4 Tremor – Google Experiments, Relevance, Trust Signals, Reversals, and “Staying in your lane”, GSQI
