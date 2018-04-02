Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: SEO angles, mobile conversions & April Fools’ Day pranks
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- April Fools’ Day 2018: Google, Amazon & more have fun over the weekend
Apr 2, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
April Fools’ Day 2018: Google, Amazon & more have fun over the weekend
- Lowest rates for SMX Advanced expire Saturday
Apr 2, 2018 by Search Engine Land
If you’re craving a conference that skips the basics and dives right into the deep end of search marketing, look no further. Search Engine Land’s SMX® Advanced is coming to Seattle June 11-13. This conference has sold out every year for over a decade, and Super Early Bird rates expire this Saturday night. Book now […]
- The power of podcasting: SEO keyword angles
Apr 2, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli
In Part 2 of a three-part series, Contributor Sherry Bonelli dives into the details of optimizing a podcast for maximum SEO, link and brand-building benefit.
- 7 ways to increase mobile engagement
Apr 2, 2018 by Kristopher Jones
The mobile search economy continues to explode. Contributor Kristopher Jones outlines several messaging and alternative marketing strategies to improve your mobile conversion rates.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Lowest rates for SMX Advanced expire Saturday
- To make every conversion count, count every conversion
- YouTube’s new TrueView for Reach option makes bumper assets skippable
- Helpshift unveils AI designed for customer service
- In eBay’s DOOH campaign, the weather plays a starring role
- Why we need to fight fake reviews
- SEO for multi-language websites: How to speak your customers’ language
- No search volume? No problem! 3 ways to improve low-traffic AdWords campaigns
- Stop being a link snob and saying no to certain links
- The power of podcasting: How to boost your reputation and search engine rankings
- Recruitment SEO: How to create a well-optimized career section on your site
Search News From Around The Web:
- Apple Maps gains statewide transit coverage in Arkansas, Ohio, Maryland & West Virginia, appleinsider.com
- Google Search Engineer’s Approach to Algo Updates, The SEM Post
- Google Testing Yellow Map Pin In Search Results Snippets?, Search Engine Roundtable
- My Fifth Post About Context at Google: Adding Context Facts to Question Answers, Go Fish Digital
- The Pros and Cons of PPC Bidding, PPC Hero
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.