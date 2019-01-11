SearchCap: SEO at Google, Sitelink ad tips & SMX Munich
Barry Schwartz on January 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How to avoid a site migration disaster
Jan 11, 2019 by Chris Sherman
There are many reasons you might be considering a site migration: introducing a new CMS, changing hosting providers or relaunching your templates and so on. But you need to be careful and proceed with caution, because many things can go wrong. And the consequences can be severe. At SMX West, Bastian Grimm, CEO & Director […]
- Sitelinks tip: Set your sitelink descriptions or Google, Bing Ads can do it dynamically
Jan 11, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
If you haven’t set up manual sitelink descriptions in non-brand campaigns, yet, you may not like what you see.
- Google’s internal SEO strategy: Make small changes, embrace change, consolidate
Jan 10, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Google gave a rare glimpse into how they manage their 7,000 internal websites.
- SMX Munich agenda is now live
Jan 10, 2019 by Chris Sherman
The agenda for our largest European show is now live. Check it out!
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Here’s why you should get into the ABM game
Jan 11, 2019 by John Steinert
Don’t be put off by perceptions of complexity, laying fresh tracks is less about succeeding initially and more about just doing it.
- Opinion: Google Partners Program incentives should include actual client goals
Jan 11, 2019 by Kirk Williams
Rather than give agencies arbitrary incentive points based on the percentage of automation used, why not realign Google’s rewards program to include client goals?
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Board Sued for Hushing Misconduct Claims About Rubin, Bloomberg
- The Entity & Language Series: Query Language, Phone Language & Physical Location (5 of 5), Mobile Moxie Blog
- An update on the Google Webmaster Central blog comments, Official Google Webmaster Central Blog
- Google Now Batching Mobile-First Indexing Notifications, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google To Discontinue Some Old Search Console Features, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Get Into Google News – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- IndexWatch: The SEO Winners of 2018, SISTRIX
- Introducing Bing Ads Scripts: Basics & Key Use Cases, Metric Theory
