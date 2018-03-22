Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: SEO factors, negative local reviews & link building
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 8 types of negative reviews Google will remove
Mar 22, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Is someone getting back at your company by leaving negative reviews? Contributor Joy Hawkins shares types of reviews Google tends to remove and how to make them disappear.
- Katsuko Saruhashi Google doodle honors first woman elected to Science Council of Japan
Mar 22, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Born on this day in 1920, Saruhashi was a renowned Japanese geochemist who spent her career advocating for female scientists.
- 5 easy but smart SEO wins to boost content and link-building efforts
Mar 22, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
Don’t ignore the basic, everyday technical SEO issues that pop up when marketing a website, suggests contributor Jeremy Knauff. Take care of the fundamentals and you’ll see better SEO results.
- SEO Ranking factors panel: SMX West session recap
Mar 22, 2018 by Eric Enge
Contributor Eric Enge recaps the controversial takeaways and interesting marketing tips from the SEO Ranking Factors session at SMX West.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Report: Product discovery, not payments, the real m-commerce bottleneck
- All new for 2018 — MarTech Today’s Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) report
- YouTube updates gun content policies to ban videos promoting sale or manufacture of firearms, accessories
- B2B emails: To HTML or not to HTML?
- You can now send money via Google Assistant
- Say hello to the newest intelligent agent, IBM’s Watson Assistant
- Salesforce buys MuleSoft and adds an Integration Cloud
- Anti-sex trafficking law opposed by many internet companies likely to pass this week
- Lock in special savings for SMX Advanced by coming as a team
- Twitter chief information security officer reportedly exiting
- Facebook’s Zuckerberg finally responds to Cambridge Analytica scandal, announces changes
Search News From Around The Web:
- 13 Off-Page SEO Techniques To Drive Organic Traffic & Raise Brand Awareness, cognitiveseo.com
- Apple Maps Transit directions go live in Albuquerque, NM, appleinsider.com
- Measuring Understanding and Credibility for AEO, SEM Rush
- Peace Out to My Digital Marketing Career – It’s Been One Hell of a Ride, Sugarrae
- People also search for – the Short-Click-Box in Google’s Search Results, SISTRIX
- Plural vs Singular Keywords, Hallam Internet
- Privacy-first DuckDuckGo search now built into Vivaldi browser, CNET
- Product Reviews for e-Commerce Websites and UGC: How to Make Them Work, SEM Rush
- What Google Internally Calls The Search Results Page, Search Engine Roundtable
- Why Google Shows Same Site Multiple Times for Competitive Keywords, The SEM Post
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.