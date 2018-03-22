Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

8 types of negative reviews Google will remove

Mar 22, 2018 by Joy Hawkins Is someone getting back at your company by leaving negative reviews? Contributor Joy Hawkins shares types of reviews Google tends to remove and how to make them disappear.

Katsuko Saruhashi Google doodle honors first woman elected to Science Council of Japan

Mar 22, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Born on this day in 1920, Saruhashi was a renowned Japanese geochemist who spent her career advocating for female scientists.

5 easy but smart SEO wins to boost content and link-building efforts

Mar 22, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff Don’t ignore the basic, everyday technical SEO issues that pop up when marketing a website, suggests contributor Jeremy Knauff. Take care of the fundamentals and you’ll see better SEO results.