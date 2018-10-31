Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Tag governance can be a complicated process. With the growing availability of tag-driven marketing and data platforms, it’s more important than ever to monitor the tags on your site, as well as what data they’re collecting and the overall impact they may have. But who in your organization is in charge of monitoring tags? Are […]

Get a better understanding of the types of visitors campaigns are driving in-store.

Here are a few tips to add to your SEO strategy to generate short-term wins during this holiday season.

It might be time to start focusing more on creating YouTube videos for your content with the release of the Google Home Hub.

A look at 4 ways Google Ads Scripts can help restore control for some advertisers.

Video advertising’s bright future and what you should be doing now

Oct 31, 2018 by Laura Collins Addressable TV will soon be a vital part of any media plan, so dip your toe into the water now.

How to personalize without crossing the ‘creepy line’

Oct 31, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Creeping out your customers is bad for business. Here’s how to message without going over the line.

Snap executive team gets two new chiefs: a chief business officer and chief strategy officer

Oct 31, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Snap hired Jared Grusd as its new chief strategy officer and Jeremi Gorman to serve as chief business officer.

Making your analytics work harder and smarter – SMX East 2018

Oct 31, 2018 by Mark Traphagen At SMX East 2018 in New York City Jenny Halasz and Simon Poulton shared their best tips for two approaches to upping your analytics game. Here is a brief summary of their main points. You’ll also find links to their presentation decks to learn more.

Study confirms brands’ worst fears about unsafe content

Oct 31, 2018 by Greg Sterling Ads placed in front of or beside unsafe content triggered a range of negative consumer reactions.

Quick guidelines for getting users info they need in chatbots

Oct 30, 2018 by Barry Levine Chatbots require different ways of thinking about info structure and flow, just as conversations are different from pages.