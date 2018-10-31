SearchCap: SEO for Google Home Hub, Google Ads segmentation & Bing Ads insertion orders
- The impact of ‘close variants’ in exact match types
Oct 31, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
A look at 4 ways Google Ads Scripts can help restore control for some advertisers.
- Bing Ads launches the ability to create recurring IOs
Oct 31, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Recurring insertion orders are designed to streamline the IO process.
- Google Home Hub: An SEO perspective
Oct 31, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
It might be time to start focusing more on creating YouTube videos for your content with the release of the Google Home Hub.
- SEO for holiday shoppers
Oct 31, 2018 by Dave Davies
Here are a few tips to add to your SEO strategy to generate short-term wins during this holiday season.
- Now you can segment Google Ads store visits by ‘new vs. returning’ visitors
Oct 30, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Get a better understanding of the types of visitors campaigns are driving in-store.
- Best practices for tag management and governance
Oct 31, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Tag governance can be a complicated process. With the growing availability of tag-driven marketing and data platforms, it’s more important than ever to monitor the tags on your site, as well as what data they’re collecting and the overall impact they may have. But who in your organization is in charge of monitoring tags? Are […]
- Video advertising’s bright future and what you should be doing now
Oct 31, 2018 by Laura Collins
Addressable TV will soon be a vital part of any media plan, so dip your toe into the water now.
- How to personalize without crossing the ‘creepy line’
Oct 31, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Creeping out your customers is bad for business. Here’s how to message without going over the line.
- Snap executive team gets two new chiefs: a chief business officer and chief strategy officer
Oct 31, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Snap hired Jared Grusd as its new chief strategy officer and Jeremi Gorman to serve as chief business officer.
- Making your analytics work harder and smarter – SMX East 2018
Oct 31, 2018 by Mark Traphagen
At SMX East 2018 in New York City Jenny Halasz and Simon Poulton shared their best tips for two approaches to upping your analytics game. Here is a brief summary of their main points. You’ll also find links to their presentation decks to learn more.
- Study confirms brands’ worst fears about unsafe content
Oct 31, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Ads placed in front of or beside unsafe content triggered a range of negative consumer reactions.
- Quick guidelines for getting users info they need in chatbots
Oct 30, 2018 by Barry Levine
Chatbots require different ways of thinking about info structure and flow, just as conversations are different from pages.
- Research firm Ipsos buys social listening platform Synthesio
Oct 30, 2018 by Barry Levine
The move is the latest in a series of acquisitions and mergers that are turning social media platforms into larger suites of tools.
- 2018’s Google Updates and What We Believe Comes Next, State of Digital
- China’s Baidu Warns Economic Slowdown Could Dent Sales, Wall Street Journal
- Google On Lazy Loading Scroll Events & SEO, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google To Close The Gap On Modern Browsers & GoogleBot, Search Engine Roundtable
- How SEO Crawlers and GSC’s Index Coverage Reporting Helped Me Surface A Sinister 302 Redirect Problem [Case Study], GSQI
- Organic Results Disappear? What To Do in the Near Future of SEO, BruceClay
- Security researcher claims Google Home Hub is insecure, Google disagrees, 9to5Google
- SEO Horror Story: Five Real-Life Creepy Tales of Digital Marketing Gone Wrong, Redefine Your Marketing
