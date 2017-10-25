Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Shopping ad updates, SEO ranking factors & nofollow links
Barry Schwartz on October 25, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 5 ways to sell more this holiday season with Google’s updates to shopping ads
Oct 25, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Contributor Frederick Vallaeys shares techniques to get the most out of your product listing ads by employing both new and often-overlooked features.
- SEO Ranking Factors in 2017: What’s Important and What’s Not
Oct 25, 2017 by Jessica Thompson
What are the most crucial search engine ranking factors these days? Panelists at SMX East discussed their findings and provided practical advice for putting this data into action.
- Nofollow links are not useless: Earning them Is central to good SEO
Oct 25, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya
Some SEOs discount nofollow links, but contributor Pratik Dholakiya argues such an approach could result in many missed opportunities.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How to use long-tail keywords to build your short-tail rankings
Oct 25, 2017 by Stoney deGeyter
Some SEO professionals may advise you not to bother chasing rankings for competitive keyword terms, but columnist Stoney deGeyter believes you can build your authority for these keywords over time by focusing on the long tail.
- How to increase B2B traffic by 192% in five months
Oct 25, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
Looking to increase traffic and links to your site? Columnist Andrew Dennis shares the process he used to greatly improve search engine visibility for a B2B client.
- Don’t creep me out! Here’s how to get personalization right in programmatic
Oct 25, 2017 by Grace Kaye
With so much data at our disposal, there’s a fine line between relevant and creepy. Columnist Grace Kaye shares strategies for getting the right level of personalization in programmatic.
- How to avoid the “Agency Measurement Paradox” and win client confidence
Oct 25, 2017 by Rex Briggs
When an agency presents data that exceeds ROI goals, marketers tend to be skeptical. So how can agencies build client confidence? Contributor Rex Briggs shares five suggestions.
- Persado now generates emotionally-targeted marketing messages for individuals
Oct 25, 2017 by Barry Levine
With Persado One, the company can go beyond sending emotionally-focused messages to segments of users.
- Retail game-changers: Millennial and Gen Z shoppers are brick-and-mortar’s essential future
Oct 25, 2017 by Davor Sutija
Millennials and Gen Z will be a potent force this holiday season. Contributor Davor Sutija believes technologies that create digital, personal experiences are key to capturing the attention of these coveted groups.
- YouTube’s FameBit has a new sales boss, expanded platform post-acquisition
Oct 25, 2017 by Tim Peterson
FameBit hires Google Preferred’s ex-boss as its sales chief as YouTube’s influencer marketing platform expands its work with brands and creators.
- Twitter will make its ads more transparent to brands, everyone else
Oct 24, 2017 by Tim Peterson
Twitter will open an Advertising Transparency Center and has agreed to a Media Rating Council audit of its ad metrics.
