SearchCap: Getty Images, SEO and website migrations & Winter Olympics Doodles
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google, Getty Images enter a multi-year global licensing partnership
Feb 12, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The deal effectively ends Getty’s European antitrust complaint against Google.
- Monitoring web migrations: A checklist for moving from one site to another
Feb 12, 2018 by Aleyda Solis
Contributor Aleyda Solis walks through what to monitor during a web migration and explains how to fix issues so you don’t lose traffic and rankings.
- RIP A/B Testing
Feb 12, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Sentient Technologies
Gather all ye family, friends, webmasters and digital marketing executives. We’ve come here to celebrate the life of the now outdated A/B Testing process, which has finally succumbed to the inefficiencies that have plagued its process. What was A/B? How many of us truly knew what A/B Testing was? Allow me to briefly introduce the […]
- Winter Games doodle kicks off Google’s Doodle Snow Games
Feb 9, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Today’s doodle is the first doodle of a 17-day series celebrating the Winter Olympics.
