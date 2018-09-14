SearchCap: Shoppable Image ads debut at Google, GMB testing new feature, building citations & more
Debra Mastaler on September 14, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- New report from MarTech Today: Enterprise Customer Data Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Sep 14, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The customer data platform (CDP) market is expected to generate $1 billion in revenue by 2019, according to the CDP Institute, as both employment and the number of CDP vendors doubled in 2017. Driving growth is a perfect storm of increasing complexity in the customer journey, the martech stack and data governance.
- How the hospitality industry should approach online reviews and citations
Sep 14, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
Looking for more positive reviews? Here are some smart ways to build citations and reviews plus tips to boost the visibility of businesses in the hospitality sector.
- Google debuts Shoppable Image ads, video in Shopping Showcase ads
Sep 14, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The new formats, introduced for the holiday season, are intended to help advertisers attract new customers.
- Google My Business testing future opening dates in the local panel for new businesses
Sep 14, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google can let searchers know when a new business will be opening its doors.
- You can break Google search by searching for ‘compare the market’
Sep 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google returns “Server Error” for a query for the past 6+ hours.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Twitter gives video ads a subtle lift, puts livestreams atop the timeline
Sep 14, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Live broadcasts from followed accounts will now appear at the top of the timeline, giving in-stream video ads prominent placement on the app.
- Report: Retailers should invest in better service, faster checkout for stores
Sep 14, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Quick checkout and ‘exceptional’ in-store service represent a winning combination according to GrouthTruth consumer survey.
- Google Analytics 360: A Buyer’s Guide
Sep 14, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
It’s a common concern for marketers and analysts worldwide: As your business has grown, so have your needs for complete and accurate data that can be integrated with other platforms in your martech stack. Unfortunately, this may mean that you have outgrown the free version of Google Analytics. In this webinar, we’ll examine what’s involved […]
- Facebook bug allowed some advertisers to access other Facebook Analytics app data
Sep 14, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The company says it fixed the issue that affected 21 apps and is notifying all businesses involved.
- Target acquired: How to define and use your ideal target market
Sep 14, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Don’t assume you know who makes up your target audience because you could be wrong. Here’s a look at how to identify a target market and create niched marketing campaigns that sell.
- Is SEO table stakes? (Hint: No!)
Sep 14, 2018 by Simon Heseltine
Anyone know why the idea that SEO is no longer a specialized practice and has turned into table stakes has taken hold? Bueller?
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools – Part 6
Sep 14, 2018 by Christi Olson
Part 6 of our special series focuses on how to customize and configure reports within BWT so you can zero in on what you need quickly and efficiently.
- Radius launches customer data platform for B2B
Sep 13, 2018 by Barry Levine
The company is evolving beyond its origins in predictive lead scoring, as those data intelligence categories begin to merge.
- Branch buys TUNE’s attribution platform
Sep 13, 2018 by Barry Levine
The acquisition boosts Branch’s nascent attribution solution, adds to its deep linking and complements its access to Facebook data — which TUNE no longer had.
