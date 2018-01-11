Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Smart devices, SEO in 2018 & ad targeting
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Smart speaker sales grew 103% last year
Jan 11, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The virtual assistant devices became the fastest selling consumer technology last year, dramatically outpacing wearables and VR.
- Advanced Ad Targeting Strategies for AdWords, Facebook and Display
Jan 11, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Join our ad-targeting experts for a crash course in the newest strategies for digital ad targeting. Using these strategies, brand marketers and agencies can improve the cross-channel customer experience, optimize ROI, reacquire customers and grow revenue. Attend this webinar and learn how to: target consumers with the right message at the right time with the […]
- SEO trends and Google changes to expect in 2018
Jan 11, 2018 by Pratik Dholakiya
Columnist Pratik Dholakiya explores current search trends and speculates on where the industry might be headed in 2018.
We're listening.
