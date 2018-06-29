SearchCap: SMX Advanced session recap, audience targeting, Google pics & more
- How to create the perfect ad with audience targeting
Jun 29, 2018 by Christi Olson
Reaching specific types of consumers throughout their purchase journeys is a challenge, but contributor Christi Olson shows us how to capture their attention by using the right targeting ingredients to create the perfect ad.
- Conversion optimization: SMX advanced session recap
Jun 29, 2018 by Keri Morgret
Contributor Keri Morgret recaps the ‘Conversion Optimization: Turning Quick Wins Into Winning Streaks’ session from SMX Advanced.
- Search in Pics: Google ice cream pool, AI powered piano & watching the World Cup
Jun 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Is YouTube serving up more pre-roll & mid-roll video ads?
Jun 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
SEO consultant and podcast host Dan Shure spotted six total ads displayed during a 17-minute video.
- Twitter undergoes reorg, makes former Periscope co-founder head of products
Jun 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Kayvon Beykpour, the co-founder of Twitter’s Periscope video app, will head up the company’s product team.
- Is third-party data targeting more effective than contextual targeting?
Jun 29, 2018 by Barry Levine
A new report from performance marketing agency Roast and ad platform Teads tested whether the costs of user data targeting and of complying with GDPR are worth it.
- Getting it done: how to overcome common link building blockers
Jun 29, 2018 by Paddy Moogan
Link building is tough to begin with and made harder when company policies slow down the workflow. Contributor Paddy Moogan looks at ways to identify and work around common link-building blockers.
- SMX Advanced Recap: Bing’s Fabrice Canel keynote
Jun 29, 2018 by Eric Enge
Contributor and SMXpert Eric Enge recaps the opening keynote and big announcement by Bing’s Fabrice Canel at SMX Advanced 2018.
- Why MediaMath ‘unjoined’ the Ad ID Consortium
Jun 29, 2018 by Barry Levine
And instead joined the IAB Tech Lab’s DigiTrust, now allied with the Consortium.
- How social networks usurp Google’s local search dominance
Jun 29, 2018 by Wesley Young
Google may dominate most results, but not local search. Contributor Wesley Young looks at how Facebook and other social networks take a significant share of local search away from Google.
- Parsing pages: Is it better to update or remove thin content?
Jun 29, 2018 by Kristopher Jones
There are three basic strategies for dealing with thin content: update, redirect or noindex. Contributor Kristopher Jones looks at each and says to always keep the purpose of the content in mind when making any change.
- How to take advantage of strategic PPC audience targeting
Jun 29, 2018 by Amy Bishop
Contributor Amy Bishop shows us how to use audiences within paid search campaigns to target and convert prospects more effectively.
- National ads, local results: Where should you be putting your money?
Jun 29, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Discover which locations are your money-makers and focus on maximizing revenue, not exposure in unprofitable places, says contributor Jacob Baadsgaard. Here’s how to dig into the data and figure out where to put your ad money.
- Practice useful marketing for local business content success
Jun 29, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
As a small business owner, you fight big brands and a ranking system that favors them. How can you compete? Contributor Jamie Pitman shares 3 tactics to take on the competition by using smart and useful content.
- How to create an ROI-based management approach for paid search success
Jun 29, 2018 by Megan Taggart
Contributor Megan Taggart explains how to incorporate a long-term ROI management approach strategy when inheriting, creating or optimizing a paid search account.
- Now that GDPR is here, what do US companies do if they have a breach?
Jun 29, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Though enforcement is unclear and state laws vary wildly, companies in the US should report GDPR breaches to their local DPA with 72 hours. Probably.
- Google announces Google Marketing Platform Partners program
Jun 29, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The program includes more than 500 companies certified to provide resources or training on using Google Marketing Platform products.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Five key considerations for implementing AI personalisation, Econsultancy
- Google’s Smart Campaigns May Help Small Brick-and-click Retailers, Practical Ecommerce
- The Minimum Viable Knowledge You Need to Work with JavaScript & SEO Today, Moz
