SearchCap: SMX East agenda, Google Marketing Live recaps, Bing Ads & more
Debra Mastaler on July 10, 2018 at 4:11 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Check out the new SMX East agenda
Jul 10, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Now more than ever, it’s important to stay on top of the latest changes in search marketing. Whether you’re looking to optimize your site for speed to avoid Google penalties, solve complex SEO or SEM problems or learn how to turn your data into actionable insights, attending SMX® East is your ticket to success.
- Say goodbye to low Quality Score with this Google Ads script
Jul 10, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
Are low Quality Score keywords wasting your money? Contributor Daniel Gilbert shares a script to help you find where they are for a quick fix.
- Google Marketing Live: Here come fully automated ads & campaigns for Local, Shopping & more
Jul 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google announces machine learning-loaded initiatives at its annual advertiser event.
- Google My Business listings: 5 frequently asked questions
Jul 10, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli
GMB has a handful of new features and some best-practice confusion. Contributor Sherry Bonelli clears things up and answers five frequently asked questions on fake reviews, random people changing your listing and more.
- Google’s URL inspection tool now available for all users
Jul 10, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After launching this tool 15 days ago, it is finally now available for everyone to use within the new Google Search Console.
- Link to my awesome content, please!
Jul 9, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
Your content may be terrific, but if you lack a smart outreach plan, you’re going to fall short, says contributor Jeremy Knauff. Here are several tactics and email templates you can use to execute a thoughtful link-building outreach campaign.
- Bing Ads recommends updating final ad URLs to HTTPS if supported
Jul 9, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
With the Chrome update this month, now is a good time to change your final ad URLs if your site supports the HTTPS protocol.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook testing AR ads in the News Feed & new tool to help brands create video ads
Jul 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook has been testing AR ads with a select number of brands and says it is expanding the ad product to more advertisers later this summer.
- Want real email results? Stop focusing on the open rate
Jul 10, 2018 by Ryan Phelan
Contributor Ryan Phelan explains how painting a picture of your customer over time — using email engagement data — can yield significant results.
- Voice user interfaces will work together with graphical user interfaces
Jul 10, 2018 by Barry Levine
So say two design experts in the emerging field of VUI design and development.
- Report: Most consumers think companies aren’t doing enough to protect their data
Jul 10, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
A majority of consumers surveyed also say that the US government should get involved by mandating stricter privacy and security standards.
- Are your marketing efforts hurting sales? The need for a consistent view of the consumer journey
Jul 9, 2018 by Rex Briggs
Marketing professionals working with brands large and small across the world are facing a problem. Measuring marketing impact and quickly finding ways to drive a higher ROI has never been easy – many of the tools upon which we rely were developed when we were primarily marketing on a handful of television networks.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Are biometrics the future of UX testing and CRO?, Econsultancy
- Do more with Google Pay, Google
- Drive stronger collaboration with Display & Video 360, Google
- Google Cache Being Shown or Not is Not a Ranking Factor, The SEMPost
- Google Speed Update: Load Time is a Mobile Ranking Factor, Searchmetrics
- How to Balance UX and SEO Considerations, Hallam
- Meet the New Boss, Same as the Old Boss, Local SEO Guide
- Why and How to Integrate Facebook and Paid Search Marketing Strategies, Business 2 Community
