SearchCap: SMX East benefits, US wireless carrier report, Bing Webmaster Tools & more
Debra Mastaler on August 23, 2018 at 4:09 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Local inventory-based SEO strategy juiced rankings and sales for US wireless carrier
Aug 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Carrier saw an average ranking position of 1.9 for product queries and 5x better conversions than other channels.
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools – Part 4
Aug 23, 2018 by Christi Olson
In Part 4 of this special series, Contributor and Bing Chief Evangelist Christi Olson reviews widgets, copyright removal notices, webmaster tools API, specialty sections and how to contact support if you need assistance.
- 8 reasons why you should be at SMX East
Aug 23, 2018 by Search Engine Land
If you want actionable search marketing tactics from experts who are driving real results, attend Search Engine Land’s SMX® East, October 24-25 in New York City. Here are 8 reasons to join us.
- Updated for 2018! Enterprise Local Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Aug 23, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
US local advertising revenues are expected to reach $151.2 billion in 2018, representing a 5.2 percent year-on-year increase from $143.8 billion in 2017 — the largest annual increase in five years, according to research firm BIA/Kelsey’s US Local Advertising Forecast 2018.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The worlds of brand and trade marketing need to unite
Aug 23, 2018 by Andrew Waber
Collaboration between brand and trade marketing teams is critical for long-term success, says contributor Andrew Waber. Here’s how to make this tactical and strategic alignment a reality.
- Flying close to the sun: SEO tactics that may get you burned
Aug 23, 2018 by Stephan Spencer
The temptation to take the “quick and easy” route is everywhere, and SEO is no different. Contributor Stephan Spencer shows how going black- or gray-hat might sound good initially, but in the end, like Icarus, you may get burned.
- Ask An SMXpert – Significant changes to local search
Aug 23, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
Looking for a way to maximize local ads or geotargeting? SMXperts Dana DiTomaso, David Mihm and Andy Taylor share valuable tips and tactics to help you succeed in local search.
- Facebook bans an app once used by 4M people, suspends 200 more
Aug 23, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook says it is notifying those who shared information with the myPersonality app, which was mostly active before 2012.
- Get started with marketing automation–learn the terms you need to know
Aug 23, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
For businesses involved in digital marketing, marketing automation has quickly become a game-changer. Customizable and scalable platforms are available to businesses of just about any size. Whether you work for an agency or are an in-house marketing professional, it’s time to get familiar with some basic automated marketing and sales concepts.
- [24]7 launches ‘emotional intelligence’ for its virtual agent
Aug 23, 2018 by Barry Levine
In text-based conversations, its AIVA agent can now tell when a customer is unhappy, so it can offer some consolation and toss to a human agent.
- Viant adds purchase-based targeting for CPG ads
Aug 23, 2018 by Barry Levine
The ad tech firm now lets advertisers direct ads based on weekly household-level CPG purchases, and on repurchase cycles.
- Survey: Teens cutting back on mobile screen, social media time
Aug 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling
A majority of teens said they’re consciously reducing social media, video games and mobile phone time.
- Facebook launches Ad Archive API for political ads with limited release
Aug 23, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook says it is offering the API to a select group before making it available more broadly.
- Facebook clarifies Custom Audience list management terms for agency-advertiser relationships
Aug 22, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
After receiving questions from advertisers about recent updates to Custom Audience terms, Facebook has updated its policies to be more clear.
- Facebook rolls out mobile-first video creation tools for advertisers
Aug 22, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Marketers can use the tools to add motion to existing images and videos or to create video ads from company assets like logos or photographs.
Search News From Around The Web:
- DuckDuckGo raises $10 million, Philly.com
- E-Commerce SEO Best Practices for 2018 (Guaranteed to Boost Sales), HigherVisibility
- Google Data Studio: How to create an actionable Search Console Report, Aleyda Solis
- How Google Tracks You Even When You Aren’t Using Its Services, Fortune
- How Long Does It Take SEO Traffic To Recover From Blocking Googlebot?, Local SEO Guide
- Only A Third Of Google AMP Publishers See Traffic Boost, AdExchanger
- What to Call Your Google+ Maps My Business Places Listing Thingy, Whitespark
- [DATA] 100+ Sites Impacted By Google Medic Update Analyzed, Can I Rank
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.