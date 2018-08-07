SearchCap: SMX East early bird rate ends soon, better reporting in Google Search Console & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
Debra Mastaler on August 7, 2018 at 4:00 pm
From Search Engine Land:
- Don’t miss out on the best offer to attend SMX East
Aug 7, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Struggling with how (and why) to optimize your site for speed, whether to focus on voice search, or how to measure cross-channel search campaigns? Attend SMX® East, October 24-25 in New York City to train with SEO and SEM experts at the top of their game and get the answers you need.
- Expanded phrase match negatives: A script for misspellings
Aug 7, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
Can’t spell? No problem, says contributor Daniel Gilbert. Here is a script that will boost your phrase negative keyword matching by finding the ones you’re failing to catch due to misspellings.
- Google: The Search Console Index Coverage Report is now more accurate
Aug 7, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Do not confuse the Google search algorithm update with the update mentioned in the Google Search Console.
- How Bing is enhancing search and apparently growing as a result
Aug 7, 2018 by Adam Dorfman
Sure, Google is still bigger, but contributor Adam Dorfman notes that Bing has been introducing significant innovations. Here’s why the underdog search engine is worth another look.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 5 key characteristics that enable companies to cultivate customer advocates
Aug 7, 2018 by Matt Zilli
What makes a company compelling enough to win advocates? Contributor Matt Zilli lists the things a brand needs to inspire loyalty and passion.
- TV-watching viewer app TV Time launches an analytics platform
Aug 7, 2018 by Barry Levine
The self-service platform offers sentiment analysis and user-generated content about specific programs, across broadcast, cable and OTT TV.
Search News From Around The Web:
