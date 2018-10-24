SearchCap: SMX East session recap, Google privacy control updates, Microsoft AI
Amy Gesenhues on October 24, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- SMX East session recap: Aligning marketing with your customer journey
Oct 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The session offered a sophisticated blueprint to calibrate marketing, sales and content for different personas at each stage of the buyer journey.
- Google lets users delete search data & control ad settings from Google Search page
Oct 24, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Users no longer have to go to their Google Account page to access privacy controls.
- Bing exec: Microsoft’s AI is giving it the ‘right to innovate’
Oct 24, 2018 by Henry Powderly
But as the company’s machine learning makes it easier for marketers, ethical concerns and human input aren’t being ignored.
- Bing resolves backlog with its Webmaster Tools URL submission tool
Oct 24, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Spammers went from the public Bing URL submission tool to the authenticated version, causing a backlog of URLs that needed to be processed.
- Yext creating local knowledge graph, adds Snapchat to data network
Oct 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling
New capabilities will allow companies to associate facts and attributes to answer more specific or ‘conversational’ queries.
- Google Search Console is sending notices for slow loading pages
Oct 24, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Fix slow page loading notices are new and are now being sent to site owners via Google Search Console.
- Google responds to large ad fraud operation that utilized more than 125 Android apps
Oct 23, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The company says the operation affected less than $10M in ad spend and deploys new tactics to fight it.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How marketers can produce content that keeps up with the pace of personalization
Oct 24, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
An Adobe study found that more than half of marketers find it difficult to personalize content at scale. Here’s how you can ease the burden.
- The secret formula for determining a marketing budget
Oct 24, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Determining a marketing budget can be frustrating. Are you investing enough? Are your marketing dollars being applied in the most efficient way? How do you know if what you’re doing is working? Lou Covey, principal of Footwasher Media Agency, has decades of experience helping clients hit that marketing budget “sweet spot.”
- Facebook Messenger 4 will make it easier for users to connect with brands
Oct 24, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The messaging app is giving more prominence to its ‘Discover’ tab where users can directly message companies on the platform.
- Report: Apple expected to say GDPR a model for US privacy regulation
Oct 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling
CEO Tim Cook is the keynote speaker at the ICDPPC conference in Brussels.
- SSP Smaato adds machine learning for directing inventory to DSPs
Oct 23, 2018 by Barry Levine
With this boost, the company says, its Automated Traffic Curation can better match in-app ad requests with the right Demand Side Platform.
- Skyword merges with TrackMaven to create a content marketing platform with more insights
Oct 23, 2018 by Barry Levine
Now, the companies say, marketers can understand the competitive positioning of the content they’re issuing.
- Here’s a sneak peek at the SMX West 2019 agenda
Oct 23, 2018 by Chris Sherman
I just met with the Search Engine Land editors to build out the agenda for SMX® West 2019 and I have to say, I think you’re going to love it. We reviewed more than 100 pitches from passionate search marketers like you and hand-crafted an agenda that delivers cutting-edge, actionable SEO and SEM tactics.
We're listening.
