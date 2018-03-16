Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: SMX Insights, Google Doodle & charity
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Stop! Think twice before using nofollow attributes on your website
Mar 16, 2018 by Patrick Stox
Using page-level nofollow attributes? Just stop, says Contributor Patrick Stox. Instead, use nofollow on specific links if you have to use them at all.
- Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Charity selected for 2018 Search Engine Land Awards
Mar 16, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Mental Health America selected as charity supported by the awards program, in honor of several search community members lost this past year.
- George Peabody Google doodle honors philanthropist often called ‘Father of Modern Philanthropy’
Mar 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Over the course of his life, Peabody is credited with giving away half of his $16 million fortune.
- Get your #SMXInsights here! Tastiest takeaways from SMX West 2018
Mar 16, 2018 by Lauren Donovan
Relive the magic of SMX West (and catch up if you couldn’t make it to the show) with the most valuable #SMXinsights.
- Search in Pics: Android totem poles, Google’s book tree & printed faces on lattes
Mar 16, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Print your face or photo on a latte at Google: Source: Instagram The book tree at […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Creating landing pages that convert
- Why you should be using programmatic native ads
- Publishers’ trade association on IAB’s proposed framework for GDPR: ‘A non-starter’
- Datorama’s new LiteConnect automatically generates an interactive dashboard for standalone data
- How Twitter’s latest policy update to stop spam & malicious content is impacting brands
Search News From Around The Web:
- Join the “Build Actions for Your Community” Event Series, Google Developers Blog
- Aleyda Solis on Mobile SEO & How to Attract Clients Without Having to Pitch Yourself, cognitiveseo.com
- Ask Yoast: Publish date on updated articles, Yoast
- Google Lens is now available on iOS, The Verge
- Google Promises To Review Feedback On Zero Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s forced SSL search page, encrypted.google.com, is shutting down, Android Police
- How to Build Links Like a Business Networker – Combining Sales & SEO, SEM Rush
- The High Five: “A Brief History” of this week’s searches, Google Blog
