Stop! Think twice before using nofollow attributes on your website

Mar 16, 2018 by Patrick Stox Using page-level nofollow attributes? Just stop, says Contributor Patrick Stox. Instead, use nofollow on specific links if you have to use them at all.

Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Charity selected for 2018 Search Engine Land Awards

Mar 16, 2018 by Michelle Robbins Mental Health America selected as charity supported by the awards program, in honor of several search community members lost this past year.

George Peabody Google doodle honors philanthropist often called ‘Father of Modern Philanthropy’

Mar 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Over the course of his life, Peabody is credited with giving away half of his $16 million fortune.

Get your #SMXInsights here! Tastiest takeaways from SMX West 2018

Mar 16, 2018 by Lauren Donovan Relive the magic of SMX West (and catch up if you couldn’t make it to the show) with the most valuable #SMXinsights.