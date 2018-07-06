SearchCap: #SMXperts, Google Analytics, cutting content & more
Debra Mastaler on July 6, 2018 at 4:08 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Ask the SMXperts – Page Speed, Site Migrations & Crawling
Jul 6, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
Three #SMXperts answer questions from the Advanced Technical SEO session at SMX Advanced and share their insights on JavaScript and structured data, two topics at the forefront of website development and search engine ranking.
- Working around Google Analytics to improve your content marketing
Jul 6, 2018 by Marcus Miller
The way Google Analytics reports bounce rate and time on page leave a lot to be desired. Contributor Marcus Miller outlines two easy ways to get better data on single-page visits so marketers understand how users engage with their content.
- Search in Pics: Fireworks at Google, professional volleyball & balloon desk prank
Jul 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Fireworks at the Google office onJuly 4th: Source: Instagram This Googler came back to his desk
- Be careful what content you cut from your site
Jul 4, 2018 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Contributor Janet Driscoll Miller helps you determine how to make your website lean and mean without eliminating big traffic drivers.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Despite marketers’ optimism about new privacy laws, massive data breaches continue to rock consumers’ trust
Jul 6, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Will GDPR and the recently passed California privacy law herald a new age where companies avoid breaches by taking proper precautions?
- Acxiom sells Marketing Solutions division to Interpublic, readies LiveRamp
Jul 5, 2018 by Barry Levine
As personal data for ad targeting becomes increasingly burdened with consent and other conditions, time will tell if Interpublic has made a good deal.
- Facebook’s automated systems to monitor political advertisers are blocking the wrong ads
Jul 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Ads with words like ‘Bush’ and ‘Clinton’ are being taken down because they have been tagged as political ads from non-verified advertisers.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Amazon Search Optimisation: The Usurper of Search, Branded3
- How to Identify and Remove Bad Backlinks That Kill Your Rankings, CognitiveSEO
- 4 UX Analysis Principles to Get Your SEO Started, SEMrush
- How Sinister Mobile Popups Only Triggering For Uncookied Users (and Googlebot) Could Impact SEO, Usability, and Monetization, GSQi
- How To Use Your Dead Competitor Domains To Build Quality Links, Search Engine People
- Meta Keywords Use Not a Spam Signal, But Not Used by Google, The SEMPost
- When Is It Important for an Algorithm to Explain Itself?, HBR
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.