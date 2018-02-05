Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google adds new SEO Audit category to Chrome’s Lighthouse extension

Feb 5, 2018 by Michelle Robbins The popular auditing tool used by developers and search marketers now enables users to run basic SEO checks against site pages.

6 AdWords strategies businesses can use to make love, not war on Valentine’s Day

Feb 5, 2018 by Todd Saunders Give the gift of Adwords love this Valentine’s Day by using these six tactics from Contributor Todd Saunders to boost your PPC efforts.

Compare 9 paid search campaign management tools

Feb 5, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot The paid media marketing landscape has become increasingly complex, as the speed of search engine algorithms and development changes accelerates and marketers demand more integrated channel capabilities. Automating paid media campaign management through an enterprise platform can improve efficiency and productivity. MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Paid Media Campaign Management Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market […]

How to create content to support local SEO and rock the rankings

Feb 5, 2018 by Kristopher Jones Are you looking for ways to increase your organic visibility and rankings in local search results? Contributor Kristopher Jones shares how to shine in local search results using locally focused content.

The need for speed: Google dedicates engineering team to accelerate development of WordPress ecosystem

Feb 5, 2018 by Michelle Robbins Google’s partnership with WordPress aims to jump-start the platform’s support of the latest web technologies — particularly those involving performance & mobile experience. And they’re hiring WordPress experts.

Google Search Console AMP report error now corrected

Feb 5, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Users should see updated data this week.

Elizabeth Blackwell Google doodle recognizes first woman in the US to earn a medical degree

Feb 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues A champion of women’s rights and an abolitionist, Blackwell was born on this date 197 years ago.

YouTube sees 90% lift in searches for football highlight videos during the last year

Feb 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues According to YouTube, sports fans are watching more sports-related videos than ever.

Who wins? Google & Bing’s ‘Super Bowl ad’ search results are quite different

Feb 2, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Searches for ‘Super Bowl ads’ will surge ahead of Sunday’s kickoff. Here’s what the engines are serving up.