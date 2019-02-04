SearchCap: Super Bowl search ads, testing search ads & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing doesn’t show ads for queries around Super Bowl commercials, while Google does
Feb 4, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Were you interested in driving online traffic to your Super Bowl ad campaign? If you tried to do it on Bing, you were out of luck again this year.
- Tips on testing responsive search ads
Feb 4, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Are the additional characters or RSAs generating better results or more problems?
- 3 types of silos killing your marketing team
Feb 1, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketing has become a complex field, with evolving technologies, fast-paced processes and data that must be analyzed, interpreted and shared so you can continuously optimize those processes for better results. But when teams are using disconnected technology, workflows and processes, it can be a struggle to manage day-to-day tasks, much less optimize and streamline how […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Which Super Bowl advertisers won the digital game? Verizon, Bud Light, Pepsi
Feb 4, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
A look at how the top Super Bowl brands performed across digital channels during the big game.
- Google Display ads have evolved: What’s next for display?
Feb 4, 2019 by Brad Bender
After 15 years of the classic image ad, here are three new ways to drive growth.
Search News From Around The Web:
- All About Website Page Speed: Issues, Resources, Metrics, and How to Improve, Moz
- Google Employees Are Fighting With Executives Over Pay, Wired
- How Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella rebuilt the company culture, Quartz
- Announcing the 2019 Bing Channel Partner Awards, Bing Ads Blog
- Bing caps off an exciting football season with helpful features, Bing Search Blog
- Google Testing Event Rich Snippets On Desktop, Search Engine Roundtable
- In-car AI assistants are coming whether you like it or not, Ars Technica
- Making audio more accessible with two new apps, Google Blog
- New Google Useragent google-speakr?, Search Engine Roundtable
- You Can Earn Featured Snippets in Search, Stone Temple
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.