Debra Mastaler on September 7, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Advertising on Amazon? Take our survey and win a ticket to SMX!
Sep 7, 2018 by Search Engine Land
We want to know how marketers like you are using Amazon advertising! The team at Search Engine Land has put together a brief survey looking for feedback on whether and why you or your clients have or have not been advertising with Amazon. If not, why? If so, where are budgets coming from?
- SMX Advanced 2018 – Keynote with Ilya Grigorik of Google
Sep 7, 2018 by Eric Enge
A session recap of the SEO keynote with Google’s Ilya “the internet plumber” Grigorik at SMX Advanced
- How to recover from a negative SEO attack – Part 5
Sep 7, 2018 by Joe Sinkwitz
As our series continues, we look at the cleanup process and show how to recover content, links and user signals after being hit by negative SEO.
- Google’s exact match close variants expand again: Now include same meaning variations
Sep 6, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Exclusive: The latest machine learning-powered update to close variants means exact match will match to the intent of the query.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook is combining website, app, offline purchase data into one view for advertisers
Sep 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company also added new Standard Events and app-specific metrics.
- Ogilvy’s Michael Tidmarsh: Creative agency models are changing to accommodate growing use of tech
Sep 7, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Agencies are shifting from traditional AOR relationships with a substantial retainer to ‘much more project work, much more bespoke work.’
- Twitter adds audio-only broadcasting for iOS app, Periscope
Sep 7, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Responding to user demand, Twitter gets in on the rising popularity of audio.
- Facebook renames Canvas ads ‘Instant Experience’ ads, gives them pixel capabilities
Sep 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The full-screen mobile ad can now be used in retargeting campaigns.
- Find anomalies in your campaign spending with this Google Ads script
Sep 7, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
Contributor Daniel Gilbert shares a customizable script that lets you check for overspending or underspending in your Google Ads account by finding changes in spending.
- 6 ways the August core algorithm update impacted local business
Sep 7, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Was your site affected by the recent core algorithm update? Here’s a look at the changes made to local and small business sites after the update.
Search News From Around The Web:
