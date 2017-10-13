Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Target partners with Google, Capture leads with calls & 50M Local Guides
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Target expands voice-commerce relationship with Google to battle Amazon
Oct 13, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Retailer joins Walmart in climbing aboard the Google Express.
- Google now has 50M Local Guides adding content to Google Maps and Search
Oct 13, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The number of Guides has grown by 10x in just one year.
- How to capture urgent leads with call-only ad extensions
Oct 13, 2017 by Allen Finn
Say more with your call-only ad copy! Columnist Allen Finn discusses how you can leverage callout extensions to earn more calls from prospects in a pinch.
- The nitty-gritty paid search account health check: Part 1
Oct 13, 2017 by Amy Bishop
Whether you’re taking on a new account or reviewing one you’ve already been managing, columnist Amy Bishop’s tips will help you uncover optimization opportunities.
- Using Google Customer Match to optimize PPC campaign performance
Oct 13, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Your display advertising targets specific audiences, but what about your search marketing? It’s time to think beyond the keyword, and tailor your PPC campaigns based on who is actually viewing or clicking your ad. With a “people-based” approach to your search marketing, you can improve the cross-channel customer experience, optimize PPC campaign performance and ultimately […]
