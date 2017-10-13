Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Target expands voice-commerce relationship with Google to battle Amazon

Oct 13, 2017 by Greg Sterling Retailer joins Walmart in climbing aboard the Google Express.

Google now has 50M Local Guides adding content to Google Maps and Search

Oct 13, 2017 by Greg Sterling The number of Guides has grown by 10x in just one year.

How to capture urgent leads with call-only ad extensions

Oct 13, 2017 by Allen Finn Say more with your call-only ad copy! Columnist Allen Finn discusses how you can leverage callout extensions to earn more calls from prospects in a pinch.

The nitty-gritty paid search account health check: Part 1

Oct 13, 2017 by Amy Bishop Whether you’re taking on a new account or reviewing one you’ve already been managing, columnist Amy Bishop’s tips will help you uncover optimization opportunities.