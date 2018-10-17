SearchCap: The open marketing cloud, Bing improves web crawler efficiency, more
- The Open Marketing Cloud: A no-BS demo of Mautic’s marketing automation platform
Oct 17, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Are you unhappy with your experience or results using one of the legacy marketing automation products? Does your marketing tool or process limit your ability to take action on all of your valuable customer data? Are you struggling to integrate all the different marketing tools you’ve licensed along with proprietary systems?
- Bing says it is improving web crawler efficiency
Oct 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Bing is working on making sure its crawler doesn’t miss new content and at the same time overload your web servers.
- Facebook cracking down on ads with clickbait headlines, sensationalized language
Oct 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company says any ads containing engagement bait, sensationalized language or headlines that withhold information will be penalized.
- Black Friday to dominate holiday ad budgets, leaving little for last-minute shoppers
Oct 17, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
A new study from Nanigans shows that most retailers plan to spend 25% of their yearly digital ad budgets this holiday season.
- Pinterest updates Ads Manager, rolls out Product Pins features ahead of holiday shopping
Oct 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The social media platform says it has completely rebuilt its Product Pins system, adding up-to-date pricing and stock information.
- How will Google’s new Android app licensing rules in Europe impact Chrome and search?
Oct 17, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The company is unlikely to see any loss of mobile search share as a result of complying with Europe’s antitrust decision.
- Autopilot debuts real-time collaborative customer journey map
Oct 16, 2018 by Barry Levine
The Google Docs-like feature lets remote users work in real-time on a customer journey map, as well as add annotations or manage campaign functions.
- Twilio to acquire SendGrid for $2 billion, expanding its developer-focused communication platform
Oct 16, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The company says the move will bring together two developer-focused, API-based communications platforms that have worked together for years.
- Now reporting conversions based on the time of the ad click, Bing Ads Blog
- ‘We’re Not Google’ Won’t Cut It for TomTom, Bloomberg
- Chrome 70 arrives with option to disable linked sign-ins, PWAs on Windows, and AV1 decoder, VentureBeat
- Google Local Panel Showing Products & Services Section, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Calculator Shows Formulas, Search Engine Roundtable
- Niche Ranking Factors: Targeted analysis for your Online Market, Search Metrics
- Tru Biz: A conversation with Deaf artist Jessica Flores about sign language, stickers, and more, Google Blog
- What is a canonical URL?, Yoast
