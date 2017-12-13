Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Hurricane Irma was the No. 1 top trending Google search in the US & globally for 2017

Dec 13, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Google has released its top trending searches of the year, covering everything from the most searched people and news to celebrity break-ups.

Google bringing the Assistant to tablets and Lollipop Android phones

Dec 13, 2017 by Greg Sterling The move comes against the backdrop of accelerating virtual assistant usage and intensifying competition.

Google Search Console beta adds 12+ months of data to performance reports

Dec 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz After a few years of promises, Google is finally providing longer-term data in Google Search Console — well, the beta version of Search Console.

Visualizing your site structure in advance of a major change

Dec 13, 2017 by Dave Davies Making big changes to your website structure? Columnist Dave Davies shares a data visualization method that can help you predict what effect your proposed site structure changes will have on SEO performance.

The vicious cycle of ROAS targets is killing your business

Dec 13, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen While many companies focus on return on ad spend (ROAS) as their primary KPI for search, columnist Andreas Reiffen believes that ROAS targets can often inhibit growth and new customer acquisition.