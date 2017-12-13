Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Top Google searches, more data in Search Console & Google Assistant expands
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Hurricane Irma was the No. 1 top trending Google search in the US & globally for 2017
Dec 13, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google has released its top trending searches of the year, covering everything from the most searched people and news to celebrity break-ups.
- Google bringing the Assistant to tablets and Lollipop Android phones
Dec 13, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The move comes against the backdrop of accelerating virtual assistant usage and intensifying competition.
- Google Search Console beta adds 12+ months of data to performance reports
Dec 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
After a few years of promises, Google is finally providing longer-term data in Google Search Console — well, the beta version of Search Console.
- Visualizing your site structure in advance of a major change
Dec 13, 2017 by Dave Davies
Making big changes to your website structure? Columnist Dave Davies shares a data visualization method that can help you predict what effect your proposed site structure changes will have on SEO performance.
- The vicious cycle of ROAS targets is killing your business
Dec 13, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen
While many companies focus on return on ad spend (ROAS) as their primary KPI for search, columnist Andreas Reiffen believes that ROAS targets can often inhibit growth and new customer acquisition.
- How on-site search can drive holiday revenue & help e-commerce sites compete against major retailers
Dec 13, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
According to SLI Systems, people who use on-site search are more likely to make a purchase than visitors who only browse a website.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- A balanced approach to data-driven SEO
- 2017: The year identity changed everything
- Samsung Galaxy had the most-watched ad on YouTube in November with 23.9M views
- Why the end of Google’s ‘First Click Free’ is a step in the right direction
- Retail is better off without Black Friday
- Facebook ads can now link to brands’ WhatsApp accounts
- New report: Brands set budgets and expectations for GDPR compliance
- Net pioneers tell FCC: ‘You don’t understand how the internet works’
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Defines Doorway Pages As Pages Designed For Ranking For Keyword Permutations, Search Engine Roundtable
- Moz the Monster: Anatomy of An (Averted) Brand Crisis, Moz
- Stepping out of the SEO Bubble – Day 2, SISTRIX
- Thin Content: what is it, what can cause it, and how do you find it?, State of Digital
- Why you should use a focus keyword only once, Yoast
- You’re Not An SEO – You’re a Con Artist., LinkedIn
