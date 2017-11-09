Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: TripAvisor labels risky hotels, paid search trends & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Removal of hotel review reporting rape creates crisis of confidence for TripAdvisor content
Nov 9, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The site had scrubbed first-person reviews and content about rape and sexual assault at a Mexican resort.
- Four key holiday paid search trends to keep an eye on
Nov 9, 2017 by Andy Taylor
Columnist Andy Taylor shares data that can help predict trends in the e-commerce and retail space this holiday season. Advertisers, take note!
- Choosing a call analytics platform
Nov 9, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Thanks to the ubiquity of the smartphone, phone calls are finally getting the respect they deserve as an integral part of the customer journey. Mobile calls now account for 60 percent of inbound calls to businesses, according to BIA/Kelsey, which projects that the number of mobile calls to businesses will climb to 170 billion in […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
