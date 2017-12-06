Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Twitter AMP analytics, Bing Ads & targeting branded searches
Amy Gesenhues on December 6, 2017 at 4:01 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Twitter broadens its AMP support to include analytics
Dec 6, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Twitter says the new AMP analytics feature will help distinguish page views happening on Twitter versus organic page views.
- Oracle DMP adds integration with Bing Ads custom audiences
Dec 6, 2017 by Susan Wenograd
This marks the second integration for the audience targeting pilot.
- Video Advertising: Tips for success in 2018
Dec 6, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Consumer demand for digital video is exploding. According to a recent study by Cisco, video will make up a whopping 80 percent of all internet traffic by 2019. But that’s mostly people watching videos of cats falling off furniture, right? Not entirely.
- The importance of targeting branded searches
Dec 6, 2017 by Thomas Stern
Though many search marketers focus primarily on non-branded searches, columnist Thomas Stern believes it’s crucial to invest in a branded search strategy.
- Omnichannel shoppers collide with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, setting new records
Dec 6, 2017 by Christi Olson
Columnist Christi Olson shares consumer and search data from the recent holiday weekend — and provides tips for how to use search to boost your omnichannel holiday marketing strategy.
- AMP: A case for websites serving developing countries
Dec 6, 2017 by Alexis Sanders
As the gap in connection speeds between developed and developing nations continues to widen, columnist Alexis Sanders argues that brands can use Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) to address this gap.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
- How brands secretly buy their way into Forbes, Fast Company, and HuffPost stories, The Outline
- Google My Business Looks to the Future, Street Fight
- Google Testing Mobile Search Interface With Few Organic Results & No Next Page Button, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to perform an SEO audit. Part 2: General SEO, Yoast
- To Disavow or Not to Disavow, that is the question, Majestic Blog
