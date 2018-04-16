Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Twitter in Google search, PPC ad scripts & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Customer Data Strategies & Identity Resolution: Best Practices
Apr 16, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
When it comes to customer data, fundamentals matter. If you don’t know who your customers are, you can’t create personalized brand experiences that increase revenue and lifetime value. Before you jump on the latest big digital marketing bandwagon, ask yourself these questions: How complete is our customer data? How much of our customer data sits […]
- Here’s how to use Twitter to dominate the Google search results
Apr 16, 2018 by Chris Silver Smith
If you want to displace negative content or build a strong brand identity, Twitter can help, says Contributor Chris Silver Smith. Here are 10 ways to use tweets to dominate page one on Google.
- Are your ads pointing to the right domain? Here’s a script to find out.
Apr 16, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
KA-POW! Contributor Daniel Gilbert has a ‘super’ helpful script that will make you look like a PPC superhero by verifying your ads are linking to the right domain.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Google brings ‘Funding Choices’ ad messaging to more countries & adds subscription offer
- Last chance! MarTech kicks off one week from today
- Why publishers should be taking action on net neutrality
- An expert on loyalty programs has a warning for blockchain startups
- How GDPR may help drive blockchain usage for content
- Solving for cross-device complexity with multi-touch attribution
- Where software innovation is needed today: Martech
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Maps spam fighters, CNBC
- 10 PPC Tools to Steal Your Competitors’ Best Ads, The AdStage Blog
- Catching up with Gary Illyes from Google, Brodie’s Blog
- Google app kills the last remnants of Voice Search, completely switches to Assistant, Android Police
- Google Says Job Listings That Are No Longer Open Can Result In Manual Action Penalty, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO basics: What is keyword research?, Yoast
- Understanding the 3 Pillars of SEO—How to Develop a Successful SEO Strategy, Skyword
