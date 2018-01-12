Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Videos on Google My Business, SEO reports & search pics
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google My Business video uploads now available to business owners
Jan 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Videos can appear on Google Maps and local search listings.
- 4 reports you can pull from Ahrefs that you didn’t know existed
Jan 12, 2018 by Kevin Rowe
Columnist Kevin Rowe points out some handy reports available in Ahrefs for helping to inform your link building, SEO and content strategy. Why not check them out?
- Search in Pics: Google Brain jacket, puppy dog eyes & deprecated GoogleBot
Jan 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. A deprecated GoogleBot: Source: Instagram Google Brain jacket: Source: Instagram Google dog with puppy eyes: Source: […]
