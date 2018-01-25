Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: The Virginia Woolf Google doodle, Google Q&A & remarketing ads
Amy Gesenhues on January 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Looking at marketing automation platforms? We compare 14 vendors
Jan 25, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Virtually every marketing automation platform provides three core capabilities: email marketing, website visitor tracking and a central marketing database. From there, vendors begin to differentiate by providing additional tools — which may be included in the base price or premium-priced — that offer advanced functionality.
- Virginia Woolf Google doodle honors iconic author of classics ‘Mrs. Dalloway’ & ‘A Room of One’s Own’
Jan 25, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Today’s doodle was created by the London-based artist Louise Pomeroy.
- Google Questions and Answers: Everything you need to know
Jan 25, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Looking to take advantage of this new Google My Business feature? Columnist Joy Hawkins explains how to get started with Google Q&A.
- Google Search Console’s remove URL report might not work for a short period of time
Jan 25, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Trying to use the Google removal tool URL report? Be aware that Google is upgrading the report, so it may not be reporting properly at the moment.
- Pummeling users with Google remarketing ads they don’t want to see? Now they can mute those, too
Jan 25, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google announced more options for users to control the kinds of ads they see.
- Apple says HomePod is finally coming on February 9, but can it compete?
Jan 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Apple also said that Siri is now used on more than 500 million devices.
