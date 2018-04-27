Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Voice assistant study, SEO audits & PPC budgets
- Surefire tactics to get the most value out of budget-limited campaigns
Apr 27, 2018 by Amy Bishop
Since few people have money to burn, contributor Amy Bishop shares how to get the best return on your AdWords campaigns by understanding what is valuable and trimming wasted spend.
- The first steps of your SEO audit: Indexing issues
Apr 27, 2018 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Even a magic SEO wand will not get a web page to rank if the page has not been indexed. Contributor Janet Driscoll Miller suggests that making sure web pages can be indexed is key during an SEO audit.
- Search in Pics: Parrots at Google, VHS tape library & scary client masks
Apr 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google uses this scary client masks: Source: Instagram Girl scouts meet at Google: Source: Instagram Parrots […]
- Study: Google Assistant most accurate, Alexa most improved virtual assistant
Apr 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling
While one new study on voice assistants compares the quality of different providers’ answers, the other drills into Google’s data sources for 22 verticals.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
