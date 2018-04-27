Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Surefire tactics to get the most value out of budget-limited campaigns

Apr 27, 2018 by Amy Bishop Since few people have money to burn, contributor Amy Bishop shares how to get the best return on your AdWords campaigns by understanding what is valuable and trimming wasted spend.

The first steps of your SEO audit: Indexing issues

Apr 27, 2018 by Janet Driscoll Miller Even a magic SEO wand will not get a web page to rank if the page has not been indexed. Contributor Janet Driscoll Miller suggests that making sure web pages can be indexed is key during an SEO audit.

Search in Pics: Parrots at Google, VHS tape library & scary client masks

Apr 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google uses this scary client masks: Source: Instagram Girl scouts meet at Google: Source: Instagram Parrots […]