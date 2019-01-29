SearchCap: Voice input for Google mobile web search, paying for search analytics tools, more
Amy Gesenhues on January 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- What customers expect in the age of AI
Jan 29, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
Making big purchase decisions can be stressful, especially when the products are complex or expensive. People don’t just roll the dice. Buyers expect brands to not only understand their concerns, but to address them in a way that provides value along each step of the decision-making process.
- Google adds voice input and spoken results to mobile web search
Jan 29, 2019 by Greg Sterling
The search giant appears to be conditioning searchers to use voice across all platforms.
- How to know when it’s time to pay for search analytics tools
Jan 29, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
SEO and search marketing experts offer feedback on when to pay for search analytics tools, factors to consider and making the most out of what you buy.
- Save your grant account from suspension with this script
Jan 29, 2019 by Daniel Gilbert
Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares a script to help you identify negative phrases to improve CTR and QS for grant accounts at risk of suspension.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Two months in, Facebook Attribution gets mixed reviews
Jan 29, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
Some advertisers are gaining valuable insights from the tool since its release in November, but others aren’t as impressed.
- 2019 Marketing Trends
Jan 29, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketing isn’t what it used to be. There’s big data, artificial intelligence, GDPR and agile workflows. All which ladder up to the holy grail of creating an ever-better customer experience. If you want to compete in this rapid digital world, you need to make your customers happy.
- Best practices for a new era of brand safety
Jan 29, 2019 by Danny Macdonald
A good brand safety initiative should not be limited to the basic standards set by technology partners but a more comprehensive discussion of the brand’s needs.
- Are brands behind the times when it comes to gender stereotypes in ads?
Jan 28, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
A new report from Kantar finds marketers don’t believe they’re portraying people in a stereotypical manner, but ad targeting stats tell a different story.
- Data: Walmart wins holiday store visits, Sears’ failure is likely JCPenney and Kohl’s gain
Jan 28, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Mobile location data reveal shopping patterns and competitive insights that marketers can exploit.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google is Bringing a Proper Q&A Section to its Search Engine, Tech App
- Google.com on mobile web rolling out voice search in Chrome for Android, 9to5Google
- 5 Steps To Creating The Perfect Text For Your PPC Ad, The AdStage Blog
- An update on our work to prevent abuse ahead of the EU elections, Google Blog
- Google Recommends You Disavow Links That You Think Can Trigger Manual Actions, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Optimise for Searcher Intent (Complete Guide 2019), State of Digital
- U.S. judge rejects Yahoo data breach settlement, Reuters
- What Impact Does Voice Search Have on Digital Marketing?, My Emma
