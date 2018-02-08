Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Search Console request indexing limit removed from interface

Feb 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google won’t comment on why quota details in the fetch tool are no longer displaying.

What 3,000 voice search queries tell us about the ‘Voice Search Revolution’

Feb 8, 2018 by Bryson Meunier Do you think voice search is the next “big thing” digital marketers need to watch for? Contributor Bryson Meunier isn’t so sure and feels there are limited marketing opportunities, based on his research.

GoDaddy web hosting now integrated with Google My Business

Feb 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling Much of the content creation and verification process is automated.

Paula Modersohn-Becker Google doodle honors German artist connected to the Modernist art movement

Feb 8, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The expressionist artist is credited with being the first female to paint a nude self-portrait.