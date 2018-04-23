Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Voice speaker ads, link building & Earth Day
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Why do we overcomplicate link building?
Apr 23, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Do we overcomplicate link building to make the job look glamorous? Contributor Julie Joyce thinks we might and suggests it’s only as hard as you make it.
- Study: Majority reject ads on smart speakers
Apr 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Just under 40 percent said they were open to ads if they were “relevant.”
- Earth Day Google doodle delivers hopeful message from Dr. Jane Goodall
Apr 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
‘Every single individual matters, every single individual makes some impact on the planet every single day,’ says the renowned ethologist and conservationist.
- Sharpen your digital marketing skills with an SMX Advanced workshop
Apr 23, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Growing your marketing skills helps you design and deploy winning campaigns and keeps you at the top of your game. The best way to stay fresh is to train hard. An SMX Advanced workshop can help get you there. Join us in Seattle on Monday, June 11, for a deep dive into one of six […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook gives creators new ways to monetize videos, while pushing more users to Watch
- Creating Landing Pages That Convert
- WFA to brands: Go beyond GDPR for online data transparency
- Waze and Carto team up for location-based urban intelligence
- Steering digital messaging with behavioral science insights
Search News From Around The Web:
- Ask Yoast: Keep or delete and redirect event pages?, Yoast
- The Entity & Language Series: Frameworks, Translation, Natural Language & APIs (2 of 6), Mobile Moxie Blog
- 5 Content-Led Link Building Ideas to Try This Year, Receptional Ltd
- Google confirms some of its own services are now getting blocked in Russia over the Telegram ban, TechCrunch
- A Google Breakup Would Fit the EU’s Logic, Bloomberg
- Flickr agrees to be acquired by SmugMug – Q&A, Flickr Blog
- Google Collections start rolling out, replacing Saved pages, Android Police
- Google Says Negative SEO Via Canonicals Redirects Don’t Really Work, Search Engine Roundtable
- Growth marketing, SEM and your business, Bing Ads Blog
- Reasons for Not Using an Automated PPC Bidding Strategy, PPC Hero
