Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Why do we overcomplicate link building?

Apr 23, 2018 by Julie Joyce Do we overcomplicate link building to make the job look glamorous? Contributor Julie Joyce thinks we might and suggests it’s only as hard as you make it.

Study: Majority reject ads on smart speakers

Apr 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling Just under 40 percent said they were open to ads if they were “relevant.”

Earth Day Google doodle delivers hopeful message from Dr. Jane Goodall

Apr 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues ‘Every single individual matters, every single individual makes some impact on the planet every single day,’ says the renowned ethologist and conservationist.