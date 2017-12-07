Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Yahoo sues Mozilla, Google Lens review & celebs help Google
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- The lowdown on driving app downloads with Universal App campaigns
Dec 7, 2017 by Matt Lawson
Google’s Universal App campaigns use machine learning to automate app promotion. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson goes under the hood to help you understand and master these campaigns.
- Is holiday paid search more competitive in 2017 than 2016?
Dec 7, 2017 by Andy Taylor
Columnist Andy Taylor explores year-over-year Auction Insights data from AdWords, revealing insights into this year’s holiday paid search landscape.
- Have a question about Will Ferrell? Google may show you a video response directly from him
Dec 7, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google is serving up selfie videos from celebrities answering frequent questions about themselves.
- Which PPC metrics matter? Lessons from half a million keywords
Dec 7, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Columnist Jacob Baadsgaard shares insights from a study looking into how various paid search metrics correlate with return on investment (ROI).
- Google Lens an impressive start for ‘visual search’
Dec 6, 2017 by Greg Sterling
While it makes lots of mistakes, it also gets lots of things right.
- Yahoo parent sues Mozilla for replacing it with Google as Firefox default search
Dec 6, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Mozilla countersues and says that poor Yahoo search quality caused Firefox to lose market share.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The importance of targeting branded searches
- Omnichannel shoppers collide with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, setting new records
- Here’s what marketers really want for Christmas: 3 tips for building a better approach to data
- AMP: A case for websites serving developing countries
- Twitter’s ad business has shrunk, but ad buyers say it’s stabilized
- Back to basics with these 6 tips for foolproof email marketing
- Report: YouTube set to raise ad prices on premium ad inventory
- YouTube Director app no longer available after only 6 months since its launch
Search News From Around The Web:
- Gain a deeper understanding of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder on Google, Google Blog
- All the data you need to cover 500 local elections, Google Blog
- A crabtivating journey: Street View joins a crab migration of millions on Christmas Island, Google Blog
- Google Responds To Blog Bribes Saying It Can Lead To Search Penalties, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Long Does SEO Take (The REAL Answer) Watch Now, YouTube
- How to perform an SEO audit. Part 3: Site speed & Engagement, Yoast
- How Your Website’s Theme Affects SEO & Rankings, cognitiveseo.com
- Keep the lights on for the last-minute shopper this December, Inside AdWords
- Paranoid about Google and Amazon spying on you? You’re just paying attention, Philly
- What Google’s Featured Snippet Search Update Means For Marketers, GEO Marketing
