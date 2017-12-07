Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The lowdown on driving app downloads with Universal App campaigns

Dec 7, 2017 by Matt Lawson Google’s Universal App campaigns use machine learning to automate app promotion. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson goes under the hood to help you understand and master these campaigns.

Is holiday paid search more competitive in 2017 than 2016?

Dec 7, 2017 by Andy Taylor Columnist Andy Taylor explores year-over-year Auction Insights data from AdWords, revealing insights into this year’s holiday paid search landscape.

Have a question about Will Ferrell? Google may show you a video response directly from him

Dec 7, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Google is serving up selfie videos from celebrities answering frequent questions about themselves.

Which PPC metrics matter? Lessons from half a million keywords

Dec 7, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard Columnist Jacob Baadsgaard shares insights from a study looking into how various paid search metrics correlate with return on investment (ROI).

Google Lens an impressive start for ‘visual search’

Dec 6, 2017 by Greg Sterling While it makes lots of mistakes, it also gets lots of things right.